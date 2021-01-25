QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,565,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,439 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $238,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

