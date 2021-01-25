Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $19.9-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.58 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.00 EPS.

KMB stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.94. 104,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

