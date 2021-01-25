Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up 8.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,710,156. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,850. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

