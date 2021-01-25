New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 289,217 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $168,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.10. 54,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

