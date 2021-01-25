SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.37

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

