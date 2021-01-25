Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.54

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 2558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
