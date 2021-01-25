Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.54

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.54 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 2558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.