Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.76

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 25182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

