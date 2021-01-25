Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.12

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.94, with a volume of 2416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

Get Trex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.