Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 20,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $29.09. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $533.71 million, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.