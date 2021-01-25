Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 517 ($6.75).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 2.16 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212.86 ($2.78). 2,373,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 626.40 ($8.18).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

