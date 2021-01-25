Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,121. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

