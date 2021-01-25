Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $715,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,897.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

