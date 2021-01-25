Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,631. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.