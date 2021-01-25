MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $10.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:MSGN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 34.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

