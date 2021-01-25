Starbase Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $217,960.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

