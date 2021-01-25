Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Binance USD Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. "

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.