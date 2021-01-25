Strs Ohio Has $80.59 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $80,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.02. 47,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,633. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

