ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

