Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.83 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 337,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,328,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

