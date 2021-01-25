Citigroup Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $660.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $570.83. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.09. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.