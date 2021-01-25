The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,751. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

