Affiance Financial LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,243. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $126.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

