Somerset Trust Co Sells 509 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,463. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

