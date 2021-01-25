Affiance Financial LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 261.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. 9,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,450. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

