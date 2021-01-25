Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,345. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

