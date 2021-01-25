Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.37. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.