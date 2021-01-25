Strs Ohio Sells 85,808 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85,808 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $261,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.41. The company had a trading volume of 250,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $384.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

