Strs Ohio Sells 222,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $127,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $30.98. 871,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,845,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

