Strs Ohio Has $115.13 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $115,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 103,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,167. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.