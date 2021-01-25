Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $176,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $521.01. 21,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.76. The company has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

