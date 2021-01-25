Strs Ohio Sells 89,121 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 89,121 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comcast were worth $150,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.08. 332,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.