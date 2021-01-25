Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.50. 74,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,450. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

