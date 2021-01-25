Edgeware Market Cap Tops $93.62 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $93.62 million and $2.03 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,966,196,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,406,181,846 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

