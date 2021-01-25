AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.87 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.