Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $14.75

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after acquiring an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,492. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

