$524.45 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $524.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the highest is $561.00 million. Hilltop posted sales of $410.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.62. 13,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

