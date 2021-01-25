Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. 5,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,486. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.