$0.29 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

