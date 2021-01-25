Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

