Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,371,000. Maxar Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

MAXR traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $51.79. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,573. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

