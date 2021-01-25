New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108,772 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $277,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $144.69. 92,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $409.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.