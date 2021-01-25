New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,608 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $214,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.28. 27,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

