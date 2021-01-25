New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.68 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $130,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.76. 33,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

