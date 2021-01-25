New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,957 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,957 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $188,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $204.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

