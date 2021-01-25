American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $139,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,531. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $239.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

