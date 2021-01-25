SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,857 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 117,535 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 26,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

