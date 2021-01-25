LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $150.48. 1,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,869. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $149.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

