LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBH traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $189.23. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,493. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

