iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.91. 4,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.