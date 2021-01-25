The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.81

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 2180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.27%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Buckle by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.